NESPELEM – Colville tribal voters are leading toward some incumbents and away from others, according to results of June 22 poll voting.
Absentee votes will be counted Thursday, June 27, and added to poll vote results for the final tally.
Poll vote results, by district, are:
-Inchelium position No. 1 – Joel Boyd, incumbent, 89; Larry K. Allen, 47; no vote, 1.
-Inchelium position No. 2 – Elizabeth L. (Susie) Allen, incumbent, 42; Roger L. Finley, 95.
-Keller position No. 1 – Jack W. Ferguson, incumbent, 43; Edward J.E. Cohen, 23.
-Nespelem position No. 1 – Rodney Cawston, incumbent, 82; Charlene Bearcub, 60; no vote, 4.
-Nespelem position No. 2 – Andy C. Joseph Jr., incumbent, 60; Jarred-Michael Erickson, 84; no vote, 2.
-Omak position No. 1 – Norma J. “Cate” Sanchez, incumbent, 117; Michael E. Marchand, 16.
-Omak position No. 2 – Karen Condon, incumbent, 93; Edwin L. Marchand, 41.
Newly elected council members will be seated July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.