NESPELEM – Colville tribal voters in the Inchelium, Nespelem and Omak districts will go to the polls Saturday, May 7, to narrow the field of candidates for four positions on the Colville Business Council.
Polling sites are the Inchelium Senior Meal Site, and Keller, Nespelem and Omak community centers. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Primary election candidates, by district, include:
Inchelium position No. 2 – Richard A. Swan Sr. (incumbent), Cody Peone, Lee A. Adolph and Doug Seymour.
Nespelem position No. 1 – Andrew C. Joseph Jr. (incumbent), Lily “Teen” Stanger and Corby Turner.
Omak position No. 1 – Virgil Marchand (incumbent), Angela Davis and Shirley K. Charley.
Omak position No. 2 – Dustin Best (incumbent), Michael E. Marchand and Preston Boyd.
Poll votes will be certified May 9, while absentee votes and the election itself will be certified May 12.
The top two vote-getters for each position will advance to the June 18 general election. Three positions have no primary this year.
