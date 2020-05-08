Candidates seek seven positions on council
NESPELEM – Primary elections for Colville Business Council positions will be Saturday, May 9, with four election sites open.
Regular poll voters will not automatically receive absentee ballots, but could request them. The deadline was May 4.
All seven positions up for election will have primaries. Half of the 14-member council is up for election each year, with successful candidates serving two-year terms.
Certified candidates, by district, are:
Inchelium position No. 1 – Marvin Kheel, incumbent; Michael Finley, Lawrence “Bubs” Lelone, Kathy Picard.
Inchelium position No. 2 – Richard A. Swan Sr., incumbent; Karen Hoffman, Elizabeth “Susie” Allen.
Keller position No. 1 – Joseph L. Somday, incumbent; Randolph Tonasket, Terri Covington.
Nespelem position No. 1 – Andrew C. Joseph Jr., Janet Wak Wak Nicholson, Justin Boyd, Lily “Teen” Stanger.
Nespelem position No. 2 – Darnell R. Sam, incumbent; Harvey Moses Jr., Shar Zacherle.
Omak position No. 1 – Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, Shirley K. Charley, Launa L. Squetimkin, John MacClain.
Omak position No. 2 – Margie Hutchinson, incumbent; Russell W. Boyd, Dustin Best, Perry Wilson, Craig Hall.
Polling sites are the Inchelium Senior Meal Site, Keller and Nespelem community centers, and Omak Child Support Building.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election officials will count and certify poll votes at 10 a.m. Monday, May 11, and absentee votes at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14.
The top two vote-getters for each position will advance to the June 20 general election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day at the same voting sites.
General election poll votes will be certified June 22, with absentee votes and the election itself certified June 25.
Successful candidates will take the oath of office at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9.
Information on social distancing at polling places is at www.colvilletribes.com/news-room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.