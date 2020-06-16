NESPELEM – Tribal voters will go to the polls Saturday, June 19, to decide who will fill seven positions on the Colville Business Council.
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Polling sites are the Inchelium, Keller and Nespelem community centers, and the Omak child support office.
Poll votes will be certified Monday, June 22. Absentee votes will be certified and added to poll votes, for a final count, at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25.
As of June 11, Inchelium District voters had requested 604 absentee ballots and returned 286. In Keller, 237 absentee ballots had been requested, with 114 returned, while in the Nespelem District, 1,075 absentee ballots had been requested with 471 returned. Omak District voters had asked for 708 absentee ballots and returned 348.
Those elected to the council will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, in Nespelem.
Candidates, by district and position, are:
Inchelium position No. 1 – Incumbent Marvin Kheel, Lawrence “Bubs” Lelone.
Inchelium position No. 2 – Incumbent Richard Swan Sr., Elizabeth “Susie” Allen.
Keller position No. 1 – Incumbent Joseph L. Somday, Randolph Tonasket.
Nespelem position No. 1 – Andrew Joseph Jr., Janet Wak Wak Nicholson.
Nespelem position No. 2 – Incumbent Darnell Sam, Sharlene Zacherle.
Omak position No. 1 – Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, John MacClain.
Omak position No. 2 – Incumbent Margie Hutchinson, Dustin Best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.