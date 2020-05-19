NESPELEM - Tribal voters narrowed the field of Colville Business Council candidates during the May 9 primary election.
Results were certified May 14.
Primaries were held in all seven positions up for election. The top two vote-getters in each position will advance to the June 20 general election.
By district, results are:
Inchelium, position No. 1 - Marvin Kheel, 203; Michael Finley, 103; Lawrence “Bubs” Lelone, 131; Kathy Picard, 48; no vote, 2.
Inchelium, position No. 2 - Richard Swan Sr., 208; Karen Hoffman, 81; Elizabeth “Susie” Allen, 191; no vote, 7.
Keller, position No. 1 - Joseph L. Somday, 119; Randolph Tonasket, 54; Terri Covington, 19; no vote, 1.
Nespelem, position No. 1 - Andrew Joseph Jr., 328; Janet Wak Wak Nicholson, 159; Justin Boyd, 141; Lily “Teen” Stanger, 125; no vote, 7.
Nespelem, position No. 2 - Darnell Sam, 309; Harvey Moses Jr., 191; Sharlene Zacherle, 249; no vote, 11.
Omak, position No. 1 - Virgil “Smoker” Marchand, 365; Shirley K. Charley, 84; Launa L. Squetimkin, 34; John MacClain, 134; no vote, 5.
Omak, position No. 2 - Margie Hutchinson, 219; Russell W. Boyd, 122; Dustin Best, 210; Perry Wilson, 34; Craig Hall, 32; no vote, 5.
