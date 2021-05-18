NESPELEM – Colville tribal voters narrowed the field of candidates seeking positions on the Colville Business Council.
In primary election voting May 8, voters selected two candidates in each of six races for the general election. One race did not require a primary.
Half the 14-member council is up for election each year. Those elected during the June 19 general election will be sworn in July 8.
By position, results are:
Inchelium position No. 1 – Joel Boyd, 71; Michael Finley, 144; Allen Hammond, 88; Tyler Zacherle Boyd, 153; no vote cast, 9. Finley and Zacherle Boyd move on.
Inchelium position No. 2 – Roger Finley, 198; Chrystal Pakootas, 179; Doug Seymour, 84; no vote cast, 4. Finley and Pakootas move on.
Nespelem position No. 1 – Rodney Cawston, 262; Dr. Alison Boyd-Ball, 318; Lily “Teen” Stanger, 139; no vote cast, 11. Cawston and Boyd-Ball move on.
Nespelem position No. 2 – Jarred-Michael Erickson, 178; Charlene Bearcub, 134; Justin Boyd, 50; Deidre Ellsworth, 43; Randy Friedlander, 136; Daniel L. Nanamkin, 34; Darnell R. Sam, 130; John St. Pierre, 24; no vote cast, 1. Erickson and Friedlander move on.
Omak position No. 1 – Norma “Cate” Sanches, 288; Shirley K. Charley, 119; Jim Nanamkin, 164; no vote cast, 9. Sanchez and Nanamkin move on.
Omak position No. 2 – Karen Condon, 189; Preston Boyd, 140; Michael E. Marchand, 137; Larry Smith, 88; Launa L. Squetimkin, 22; no vote cast, 4. Condon and Boyd move on.
No primary was held in the Keller District. Candidates are Jack Ferguson and Edward Cohen.
