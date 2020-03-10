NESPELEM — Administrators with the Colville Confederated Tribes are working with federal agencies on coronavirus preparedness plans.
Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston said tribal administrative teams are working with Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Service official to activate local emergency preparedness plans and reinforce plans that already exist.
“The COVID-19 situation is evolving rapidly,” said Cawston. “I want to assure our membership and community that programs are required to have contingency plans in place and have activated those plans.”
Collaboration is happening on all levels, both internally and externally, said Cawston. Best practices will be shared, replicated and, when necessary, modified or expanded to other programs.
The tribe will especially implement programs that serve its most vulnerable and medically fragile populations, he said.
People are advised to contact a primary care provider if there are symptoms such as fever, sore throat or chest pains.
All four Indian Health Service clinics on the reservation can screen for viruses, including COVID-19.
“I want to encourage everyone to practice good health habits and take everyday preventive actions,” said Cawston.
Information, updates and alerts will be posted on the tribe’s website, www.colvilletribes.com under the announcement bar “Novel Coronavirus.”
###
About the Colville Tribes:
Today, more than 9,535 descendants of 12 aboriginal tribes of Indians are enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville. The twelve tribes which compose the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation include: ščəl̕ámxəxʷ (deep water) or Chelan; wal̕wáma (Wallowa people) or Chief Joseph Band of Nez Perce; sx̌ʷyʔiɬp (sharp pointed trees) or Colville; šnt̕iyátkʷəxʷ (grass in the water) or Entiat; snʕáyckst (speckled fish) or Lakes; mətxʷu (blunt hills around a valley) or Methow; škwáxčənəxʷ (people living on the bank) or Moses-Columbia; nspilm (prairie) or Nespelem; uknaqin (seeing over the top) or Okanogan; palúšpam (people from Palouse) or Palus; sənpʕʷilx (grey mist as far as one can see) or San Poil, and šnp̓əšqʷáw̓səxʷ (people in between) or Wenatchi.
