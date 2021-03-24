NESPELEM — The Colville Confederated Tribes are joining the Sinixt Confederacy in calling for preservation of Brilliant Flats at the confluence of the Kootenay and Columbia rivers near Castlegar, B.C.
The area is of tremendous cultural, ecological and archaeological significance to the Sinixt people, some of whom are Colville tribal members, and was the ancestral home of the Christian family for countless generations.
Tribal officials said the area is the subject of “mud bogging” by large, off-road vehicles, camping, squatting and garbage dumping that threaten to destroy the sacred site, including burial sites of the Christian family.
Sinixt representatives are calling for immediate action.
“All of us have a responsibility to protect the sacred sites and the remains of our ancestors, whether these burial sites are native or non-native,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “The Christian family, whose direct descendants include the late Jim Boyd, our former chairman, deserve better than this.
“Our (Sinixt) ancestors and notably the Christian family suffered the indignity of displacement by the Doukhobors in the early 20th century, and now further indignities are being visited upon their burial sites in this century. Can you imagine ‘mud boggers’ in the cemetery where your family is laid to rest? We hope all British Columbians will join us in calling for immediate action.”
The area also is home to a rich diversity of plants and wildlife, he said.
Cawston called for barriers to be erected to stem the destruction, and for the site to receive formal protection under the BC Heritage Conservation Act.
The Sinixt Confederacy encourages people to contact the Hon. Katrine Conroy, minister of forests, lands, natural resources operations and rural development, at Katrine.conroy.mla@leg.bc.ca to encourage immediate action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.