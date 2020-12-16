NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes have sought Magellan Advisors’ continued partnership as they enter the second phase of planning for expanding broadband across the region.
Magellan’s team first worked with the tribe while developing a broadband action plan for the Broadband Action Team led by the tribe and Ferry County. During study, Magellan became deeply familiar with the ongoing concerns of communities on the reservation about a growing digital divide that left many without affordable, reliable options for high-speed broadband, said a tribal announcement.
The resultant action plan recommended specific next steps, including developing a broadband business plan for the tribe, defining a regional approach that includes the tribe, Ferry and Okanogan counties, and stakeholders such as the public utility districts, and pursuing a variety of grant applications to fund the building and operations of additional broadband infrastructure.
Magellan’s West Coast team will work with tribal leadership on engaging stakeholders such as residents, businesses, community organizations, education, surrounding municipalities and infrastructure owners such as NoaNet and the PUDs to create a business and operations plan for the tribe to bring increased access to the reservation and surrounding areas.
The company also will assist the tribe with developing a network design and engineering analysis, which will be used to pursue state and federal grant opportunities.
Development of the plan is a critical next step to ensuring the communities on the reservation have access to high-speed connectivity that will enhance quality of place, quality of life and economic opportunity, said the tribe.
“Every community should have access to reliable, affordable and high-speed broadband,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “It can be challenging to extend infrastructure to rural areas, but that challenge must be met and overcome. The Colville tribes welcomes all willing partners in its effort to modernize vital infrastructure.”
