NESPELEM – The Colville Business Council has extended indefinitely the partial shutdown of tribal government because of COVID-19 concerns.
The extension was announced Sept. 22.
Tribal government employees will continue their current status, subject to direction from their supervisors.
“Employees should remain in regular contact with their supervisor, as a worker’s status can change at any time and can include being called back to work,” said the tribal announcement.
The partial shutdown includes the Lucy F. Covington Government Center.
Related COVID-19 restrictions also have been extended. They include the prohibition of public gatherings or camping in groups of 10 or more people, a stay-at-home order for reservation residents, and prohibition of non-essential business activity on the reservation.
“All outdoor recreational activities such as camping, fishing, hunting and hiking are permitted only for tribal members and their immediate families who are all residents of the Colville reservation,” said the announcement.
Closure of the reservation to non-essential visitors continues until midnight Dec. 31, as previously ordered. State highways remain open for drive-through traffic.
Fines will be imposed for violations, said the council.
“The pandemic continues to be a real threat and no end is currently in sight,” said council chairman Rodney Cawston. “We all want to return to normal life as soon as possible, but we have to remain vigilant and keep our people safe as long as necessary.”
