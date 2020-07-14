NESPELEM – The Colville Business Council has extended the partial shutdown of tribal government until midnight Sept. 30 because of coronavirus concerns.
Employees will continue in their current status, subject to direction by individual supervisors. Some workers have been laid off, while others remain on the job.
The council, in action July 9, said employees should remain in regular contact with their supervisors, since a worker’s status can change at any time and can include being called back to work.
The partial shutdown includes the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, which is in a heightened state of shutdown because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Other COVID-19 restrictions also are extended to midnight Sept. 30 and include the prohibition of public gatherings or camping in groups of 10 or more people, a stay-at-home order for residents of the Colville Indian Reservation and the prohibition on non-essential business activity on the reservation.
All outdoor recreational activities such as camping, fishing, hunting and hiking are permitted for tribal members only and their immediate families who are all residents of the reservation.
Closure of the reservation to non-essential visitors continues to midnight Dec. 31.
The tribe said fines will be imposed for violations of the restrictions.
“The pandemic has been hard on many people, and that includes the employees of the Colville tribes, as well as the people who depend on the services of our government,” said Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “We will continue to strive to provide the best services possible to our people even during this difficult period of shutdown.”
He said the tribe appreciates those employees who are on the job and working harder than ever, often at risk to their own health.
