SEATTLE – The Colville Confederated Tribes are getting grant money from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund to boost programs that restore habitat, and protect tribal water quality and wetlands.
EPA awarded 15 Northwest tribes nearly $1.94 million from its tribal clean water act non-point source and wetland program development grants fund.
The tribe is getting $100,000 in non-point 319 wetlands money.
EPA said the tribe proposes non-point source water pollution control work to improve water quality in the Armstrong Creek, Smith Creek and Pe’el Creek watersheds by decommissioning approximately four miles of roads along numerous creeks.
Project work will improve water quality by reducing sediment delivery from roads to streams through reduction of road mileage, which will restore natural hill slope hydrology and watershed hydrology by removing impediments to natural flow, including an unnecessary culvert, said the EPA.
The project also includes support for the tribe’s non-point source management coordinator to monitor and administer regulation of non-point source pollution-generating activities across the 1.4 million-acre reservation.
