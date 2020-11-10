NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes has received a federal license to offer wireless broadband to reservation communities.
It is one of the first recipients of a spectrum license issued through the Federal Communications Commission and its Rural Tribal Window program.
The license provides the tribe exclusive use of wireless spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band to connect communities on the reservation to wireless services.
Tribal leaders said they plan to implement the license by deploying wireless broadband in two phases.
Phase one will include services to communities near Keller, including the housing developments Alice Flats, Meadow Creek, Mountain Ridge and San Poil Homes; Nespelem, including the town, lower and upper HUD housing and White Buffalo housing; Inchelium, the community and Butter Cup Lane, and Omak, including east side Omak, Malott Housing, Lone Pine, Rocky River, Moccasin Flat and Eagles Nest housing developments.
Those locations may have services by April 2021, said the tribe.
Phase two will expand to more remote communities in the Omak District, Disautel and Kartar Valley; Inchelium District, Twin Lakes, Kewa and Seylor Valley; Keller District, northern and southern San Poil Valley along Highway 21, and Nespelem District, Rebecca Lake, Belvedere and McGinnis Lake.
“The expansion of wireless services will reach about 80 percent of the reservation,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “It will benefit all residents, especially students and our elders. During this time of the pandemic, better wireless service is vital to serve education, health and public safety concerns.”
