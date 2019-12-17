SEATTLE - Colville Indian Housing Authority is getting a $5 million block grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The money is part of more than $38.95 million in Indian housing block grant funds awarded to 12 tribes, Native Alaska villages and tribally designated housing entities in Alaska, Oregon and Washington to preserve and expand their affordable housing inventories.
More than half of the federally recognized tribes and native villages in the United States are in Alaska, Oregon and Washington. The competitive grants are over and above the approximately $147 million in Indian housing block grant formula funding awarded by formula in fiscal year 2019 to the almost 300 tribes and villages in Alaska, Oregon and Washington.
“HUD is excited for this new opportunity to better serve Native American communities through our government-to-government relationship with the Tribes,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “I look forward to seeing the new housing units and renovations the tribes will complete with this much-needed investment in affordable housing.”
