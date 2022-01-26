OLYMPIA — The Colville Confederated Tribes are getting a share of $145 million in state broadband infrastructure acceleration grants.
Pending final contract execution, the tribe is set to receive $4.09 million, according to the state Department of Commerce. The tribal project is slated for completion by Dec. 31, 2024.
Last week, the Washington State Broadband Office announced funding for 13 construction projects that will deliver reliable, high-speed Internet access in 14 communities when completed.
The grants move Washington another step closer to its goal of connecting all residents of the state to broadband infrastructure by 2028.
“Washington state’s goal is to ensure all of our residents have access to affordable high-speed Internet, as well as the devices, skills and confidence needed to connect with critical resources,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.
