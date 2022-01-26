OLYMPIA – The state has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Colville Confederated Tribes for a munitions manufacturing feasibility study.
The money comes from the state Community Economic Revitalization Board and is part of more than $1.13 million in grants given statewide for economic development and public infrastructure improvements.
In March 2021, the Colville Business Council approved by resolution a grant application to CERB for the ammunition manufacturing plant study and business plan development, said tribal spokeswoman Neeka Somday.
“The Colville tribes are looking to diversify and provide new industry to the region,” she said. “An ammunition manufacturer plant fits the community characteristics of being hunters and gatherers living off the land.”
Council Chairman Andy Joseph Jr. said it’s been “hard to find the ammunition that we hunt with. It seems like the only kind we can find are the military caliber ammunition. I believe this would be a good investment that could help bring jobs and revenue to our tribe.”
He said ammunition is really expensive right now.
“It would be good to be able make and supply ammunition to all the places trying to find it,” he said.
CERB funds will be matched by $16,667 in local resources, said the state Department of Commerce.
“CERB’s mission of creating jobs and building sustainable economies statewide is vital for Washington,” said CERB Chairman Randy Hayden. “This mission helps local governments and tribes finance their vision for the future. In the spirit of economic recovery, these investments and CERB’s mission are more important than ever.”
Release of the funds is contingent upon the applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements, such as finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits, said the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.