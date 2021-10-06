WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two organizations in Okanogan County are getting American Rescue Plan capital improvement awards.
The Colville Confederated Tribes, Nespelem, and Family Health Centers, Okanogan, are getting grants of $540,492 and $707,779, respectively. Statewide, 27 awards totaling more than $26.73 million are being given, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The money will go toward expanding primary care infrastructure in medically underserved communities and battling COVID-19.
Health centers will use the finding for COVID-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities, and purchasing new equipment.
