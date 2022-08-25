Tribal artist and author dies at 91
SEATTLE — Colville tribal member Lawney Reyes, a nationally known artist, interior designer, architect and writer, died Aug. 10.
Reyes, 91, was a longtime Seattle resident.
“We always mourn the passing of an elder, and especially an elder who did so much to preserve and protect tribal history,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson. “We honor Lawney Reyes for his love of our people and our history.”
Reyes was the son of an immigrant Filipino father and a Sinixt (Lakes) mother. Throughout his work, he was inspired by his mother’s tribal stories, said the tribe.
“Reyes’ mother, Mary Christian Hall Wong, was a fabled storyteller,” said the tribe. “After she was killed in a car crash on Memorial Day 1978, Reyes devoured the taped interviews and diaries she left behind which preserved family and tribal history.”
He was known for his book, “White Grizzly Bear’s Legacy: Learning to Be Indian,” which documented his family saga and his tribe’s forgotten history. His third book, “B Street: The Notorious Playground of Coulee Dam,” combines his mother’s stories with his own childhood memories of Inchelium, where he grew up.
“B Street” inspired the PBS documentary “The Grand Coulee Dam.”
His final book, “A Tribal Manifesto,” completed in 2020, featured brief biographies of 44 historical figures – local, national and international – who made a significant impact on the lives of others.
Their stories, he wrote, “reflect the motives the red man has developed in answering the white man’s philosophy of Manifest Destiny.”
At the time of his death, Reyes was working with the International Community Health Services on a bronze cast of his grizzly bear sculpture. It is planned for installation in 2024 as part of a permanent art collection in a new senior care facility on North Beacon Hill, Seattle.
Reyes was born May 13, 1931, in Bend, Ore. He attended Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore., and the University of Washington, graduating in 1959. He worked as art director at Seafirst Corp. curating the corporate art collection.
He took early retirement from Seafirst in 1984 to pursue art. His artwork is in numerous collections in Europe, Asia and the United States.
Reyes spoke at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak commencement in 2006.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Helen Reyes; daughter Lara Reyes; companion Therese Johns; brother Harry Wong Jr.; sisters Teresa Wong and Laura Wong-Whitebear, and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Meachem Reyes; brother Bernie Whitebear; sisters Luana Reyes and Lotus Wong, and his parents.
