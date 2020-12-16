INCHELIUM – A curfew was imposed last week on the Inchelium District by the Colville Confederated Tribes.
The curfew, triggered by COVID-19 cases, is active from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. The tribe also issued a reservation-wide notice that its health department may issue health-related orders, violation of which may be subject to criminal prosecution.
“During this time, all residents of the reservation and visitors to the reservation must remain indoors,” said the Colville Business Council of the Inchelium curfew. “Travel is allowed only if essential, such as to or from a verifiable place of employment or to seek urgent medical attention.”
The curfew will remain in place until further notice. Those who violate it may be cited or prosecuted under Colville Tribal Code.
“The Inchelium District is currently experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID-19 infections,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “The reservation currently has 60 active cases of people suffering from diagnosed COVID-19” as of Dec. 7.
“Of those active cases, 47 of them are in Inchelium. There are an additional 42 people in preventive quarantine across the reservation, and 36 of those quarantine cases are in Inchelium. It is absolutely necessary to take additional measures at this time to preserve the peace, health, safety and welfare of the reservation and all surrounding communities.
“This curfew is intended to minimize in-person interactions, which is the primary way the virus spreads,” Cawston said. “All persons should practice all of the other safety measures the tribes have implemented since the start of this pandemic, which include social distancing, mask wearing when you are outdoors or in the presence of others, and hand washing.
“We all must sacrifice in this time of pandemic to protect ourselves and others.”
Meanwhile, the tribe notified residents of and visitors to the reservation that public safety laws will be strictly enforced during the current spike in COVID-19 cases.
The tribal health department is issuing specific orders to infected or exposed people that are intended to control spread of the disease. The orders may be for an individual to quarantine or isolate and avoid all contact with others.
Violation of a tribal health order is a criminal Class A violation of the Colville Tribal Criminal Code punishable by up to 360 days of jail or a $5,000 fine.
All of the general public health restrictions in place since the beginning of the pandemic continue to be strictly enforced and will remain in place until further notice.
An earlier proclamation closing the reservation continues to remain in effect, Cawston said.
The reservation is closed to all non-essential traffic and visitors, residents of the reservation are ordered to stay at home unless travel is essential, public gatherings or camping in groups of 10 or more people are prohibited, all outdoor recreational activities are permitted only for tribal members and their immediate families who are residents of the reservation, and all non- essential business activity on the reservation is prohibited.
Civil citations can range from a warning to a $1,000 fine, or a $2,000 fine for a second offense within five years.
All known or suspected violations of quarantine and isolation orders or of public health orders may be reported to the Colville Tribal Police, 800-551-5800 at any time of day or night.
“We are in the most serious period yet of the pandemic,” said Council Vice Chairman Joel Boyd. “The health orders are all based on medical advice and intended to protect the lives and health of everyone in our community. The tribes will not allow anyone to break the law and put others at risk.”
