NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes’ diabetes prevention program has issued a COVID-19 warning for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
Children are becoming more vulnerable to COVID-19, the tribe said. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports show around 300 deaths of children in the United States.
The multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, known as MIS-C, can appear weeks after exposure to COVID-19.
In the syndrome, body parts can become inflamed. They include heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or extra tiredness.
The cause is unknown, yet many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with the disease. MIS-C can be deadly, but most children with it have gotten better with medical care, said the tribal announcement.
The CDC has received reports of 342 MIS-C cases and six deaths. Most cases are in children ages 1-14, and about 70 percent of have occurred in children who are Hispanic/Latino or non-Hispanic black. About 55 percent were male.
Tribal official recommend contacting the child’s care giver if there are symptoms. Emergency warning signs, which warrant a call to 911 or an emergency room visit, include trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain.
