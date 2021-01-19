NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes have joined a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the state and others seeking to stop the sale or relocation of the federal Archives and Records Center in Seattle.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the suit Jan. 4 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
“The (federal) government plans to ship the National Archives building’s irreplaceable, undigitized records more than a thousand miles away to archive centers in Kansas City, Mo., and Riverside, Calif.,” said Ferguson. “This will effectively eliminate public access to the records.
He said 29 federally recognized tribes, Alaska tribal entities and tribal communities from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska, plus nine community organizations, historical preservation societies and museums, and the State of Oregon joined in the initial filing.
The Colville tribe said the National Archives and Records Administration decided to move the documents and sell the building without prior notice to or consultation with the tribe, state or other stakeholders.
“The Colville tribes seeks to halt this relocation and maintain the vital geographic and cultural connection between these archives and the Colville people,” said a tribal announcement.
Ferguson and the tribe said the National Archives in Seattle contains records that are unique and important to the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, including tribal and treaty records, census and genealogical records, records related to the Chinese Exclusion Act, and records related to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
“Significant records pertaining to the Colville Indian Agency are housed at both the Records Center and Archives, including BIA records and other federal records of the Colville tribes,” the tribe noted.
National Archives and Records Administration maintains that the records will be digitized and available for remote access, but the Colvilles say a substantial portion of the records has not yet been fully indexed.
Ferguson quoted the facility’s director as saying only 0.001 percent of the facility’s 56,000 cubic feet of records is digitized and available online.
“Relocation of these documents would hinder the Colville tribes’ ability to access documents that are crucial to the tribes’ legal and political history and vital to the assertion of tribal rights,” the tribe said.
“It is imperative that the Colville tribes has access to its history,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “These records tell the story of our people and allow us to assert our rights even today. It is our obligation to preserve them and pass them along to the generations to come.”
He said the federal government is mandated to consult with tribes on matters that might negatively impact them.
“This consultation did not occur in regard to the closure of the National Archives in Seattle,” he said. “In a virtual meeting with NARA after their decision to relocate the facility was made, the Colville Business Council opposed the decision and offered suggestions for other solutions, which were not considered.
“The Colville Tribes is grateful to the attorney general of the State of Washington for their partnership on this lawsuit, and also to the many other tribes and concerned entities that are joining us in this important cause,” he continued. “Together we will prevail and preserve the cultural and historical heritage of the Pacific Northwest.”
The Yakama Nation, an original party to the suit, has similar complaints.
“The Seattle National Archives facility maintains thousands of historical records t hat belong to the Yakama Nation and our members,” said that tribe’s council chairman, Delano Saluskin. “The United States has both legal and moral obligations to keep those records in the Pacific Northwest where we can easily access them.”
Saluskin said the federal government did not consult with his tribe before announcing the proposed sale.
“I urge our senators and congressional representatives to hold the United States accountable to its own laws by protecting access to these historical records where they matter most,” he said.
In 2019, PBRB identified a dozen federal properties around the country as “high value assets” and recommended their sale to obtain the highest and best value for the taxpayer and accomplish the goal of “facilitating and expediting the sale or disposal of unneeded federal civilian real properties,” according to Ferguson. The Seattle archives building was among them.
The Office of Management and Budget approved the proposal.
In October 2020, officials bundled the properties, including the Seattle building and others, with the goal of selling them to a single real estate developer, according to Ferguson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.