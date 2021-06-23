MOSES LAKE – A commemorative display of Chief Moses will be unveiled June 30 in downtown Moses Lake.
The Downtown Moses Lake Association and Colville Business Council are hosting the event.
Last summer, the association proposed the idea of designing banners that would celebrate Chief Moses and serve as a unique rendition in Sinkiuse Square. Moses Lake was named after Chief Moses, who lived from 1829 to 1899. He was leader of the Sinkiuse or Columbia tribe of Indians.
“We are looking forward to sharing the outcome of this collaborative effort and embracing a vital piece of Moses Lake’s history in the downtown area,” said an announcement from the association and council.
“On behalf of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, I would like to thank the City of Moses Lake for recognizing and respecting the (Moses Columbia Tribe) who lived on this land since time immemorial,” said council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “All of the traditional homelands of all of our 12 constituent tribes continue their enduring relationships to these places.
“This relationship does not exist in a past tense; today our people continue to travel back to their homelands to gather traditional foods, medicines and other resources. The installation at Sinkiuse Square demonstrates a way of honoring the (Moses Columbia Tribe) and showing appreciation to those whose territory present day residents now reside on.”
The banner unveiling ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, in Sinkiuse Square. The event is open to the public.
Speakers are set to include Cawston, council Culture Committee Chairwoman Karen Condon and other members of the council, Moses Lake Mayor David Curnel, City Manager Allison Williams and Downtown Moses Lake Association Executive Director Lexi Smith.
Other community leaders scheduled to be present include Moses Lake School District Superintendent Joshua Meek, state Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-13th District, and several city council members. Seating will be limited, so people are asked to bring their own chairs.
