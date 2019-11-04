NESPELEM – Colville tribal workers recently began working 10 hours a day four days a week.
The switch from the traditional five-day-a-week, eight-hour-per-day schedule was effective Oct. 7.
The Colville Business Council approved the new schedule by resolution. The schedule was set to start Sept. 30, but was changed to Oct. 7.
Tribal officials said the new schedule applies to all government programs except those deemed “essential,” such as police and other emergency services.
Council implemented the change to save money, said a council announcement.
Most government employees will work from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
