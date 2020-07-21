NESPELEM – Several coronavirus testing sites are available on the Colville Indian Reservation.
Th tribe said multiple tests have been set to testing labs. Officials ask that people not contact clinics about testing results. Clinics will contact patients when results are available.
Service units in Nespelem and Omak have multiple tests pending.
Patients on the reservation must sign an agreement requiring them to stay in quarantine while their results are pending, and to stay isolated until released by a medical professional if tests return positive.
The Colville service unit and Lake Roosevelt Community Health Center Clinics continue to offer COVID-19 random testing.
Testing sites include:
-Colville service unit, Nespelem – 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Other times: 509-634-2913.
-Colville service unit, Omak – Appointments for curbside testing, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, may be made by calling 509-422-7416.
-Lake Roosevelt Community Health Center, Inchelium – Appointments for curbside testing: 509-722-7006.
-Lake Roosevelt Community Health Center, Keller – Appointments for curbside testing: 509-722-7313.
