NESPELEM - The Colville Confederated Tribes has started a reservation-wide emergency alert system offered by CodeRED.
The Colville Business Council announced the new system last week.
“This system enhances public safety as it expands the number of people who will have access to reservation emergency alerts such as building closures, evacuation notices, road conditions, missing persons and severe weather,” said a council announcement. “These notifications can be sent directly to cell phones, as a voice message to a land-line phone, as an e-mail or by all three methods to assure you receive alerts.”
The system requires a physical reservation address within the reservation’s perimeter, but people who live off the reservation can use the Lucy F. Covington Government Building address, 21 Colville St., Nespelem. Those who want to opt in to the system can sign up through the tribe’s website, www.colvilletribes.com, and can download the CodeRED app to receive emergency notifications.
“It is important to keep phone numbers or email address up to date, and they can be updated any time from the link on the tribe’s website,” tribal officials said. “Anyone can unsubscribe at any time.”
Not only does the application notify users of alerts on the reservation, the mobile app notifies users who are traveling of alerts in an area where CodeRed is used.
“This is great for traveling; your phone will receive messages from other users of CodeRED when alerts are being sent in that area,” said Rodney Cawston, council chairman.
“Having a state-of-the art emergency alert system for the Colville reservation is extremely beneficial for our community,” Cawston, said. “The regular occurrences of wildfire, flash flooding and winter storms that happen here is pretty shocking. This alert system is vital to keeping our membership and community safe.”
More information is available by scanning QR code on the tribal website or visiting https://www.colvilletribes.com/emalert.
Okanogan County offers a similar alert system, which also covers the county’s portion of the reservation. More information is available at www.okanogandem.org.
