NESPELEM — The Colville Confederated Tribes and City of Pasco are close to signing an agreement affirming their intent to work together on several issues of mutual interest.
The agreement in principal is scheduled to be signed at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in Pasco. Leaders from the city and tribe announced the agreement Nov. 15.
“This is an historic agreement for the Colville tribes,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “We are very pleased to lay the groundwork for future cooperation on important projects and matters for the benefit of all our community members.”
“Growing up in Washington, many of us have a basic familiarity with the indigenous tribes of our area and region like the Confederated Tribe of the Colville and I’ve always enjoyed personally visiting and camping weekends on reservation lands,” said Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins. “What’s been a learning opportunity for me, given their recent purchase of land in Pasco, is the wider breadth of their traditional ancestral lands and history, including the Palouse region, and that hundreds of Colvilles have long lived and worked in the Tri-Cities.”
The tribe recently purchased property in Pasco as part of its efforts to recognize the area as the homeland of the Palus, one of the confederation’s 12 tribes.
“The Palus people lived in this part of the country for millennia, and their connection to their historic territory is strong to this day,” Cawston said. “The word ‘Pasco’ is in fact derived from the Palus place name “Pasx a.”
The written historical record since Lewis and Clark recognizes the region as Palus homeland, said Cawston.
“We will be working with the City of Pasco to expand public awareness of the Palus’ culture and traditions,” he said.
“The city is looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the Colville tribes as we work together for the betterment of our communities,” said Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell. “I am pleased that the Colville tribes have chosen Pasco to invest in for the long-term.”
The agreement in principle was passed unanimously by both the Colville Business Council and the Pasco City Council earlier this month.
