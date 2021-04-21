PASCO — The Colville Confederated Tribes plan to build a casino in Pasco.
Tribal leaders made a presentation, via Zoom, April 13 to the Pasco Chamber of Commerce outlining their plans and describing historic connections of the Colville Palus people to the area.
“The Colville Confederated Tribes, which includes the Palus Tribe, has long sought to bring the Palus back to their traditional territory in Tri-Cities region,” Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston said. “We have been encouraged by the response of the local community to our efforts, and will continue to work cooperatively with city, county, regional and state officials to forward economic development projects in this area.”
In 2019 and 2020, the tribe purchased several parcels of land in Pasco, and is in the early stages of planning cultural awareness/educational programs and economic development projects for the property, said a tribal announcement.
The tribe and city signed an agreement in principle to work cooperatively on the efforts, and entered into a letter of intent with the Franklin County Public Utility District to negotiate a lease of part of its land for a future PUD substation.
Last week’s presentation, made at the chamber’s request, focused on Palus historic and cultural ties to the region and outlined steps the tribe is taking to create economic development opportunities there.
“We are confident that our work will benefit both our tribal membership and the citizens of the Tri-Cities area, and look forward to continued cooperation in the future,” Cawston said.
“We are pleased this line of communication has commenced to build an understanding of our respective interests as this project moves forward,” said Colin Hastings, executive director of the Pasco Chamber. “Our area welcomes new and exciting economic development to better our community.”
Blanche Barajas, mayor pro-tem for the City of Pasco, said the city “looks forward to continued participation with the Colville tribes to support the important cultural and economic development that will benefit both of our communities.”
The presentation included several Power Point slides and narration by Cody Desautel, the tribe’s natural resources director.
During a question-and-answer session, Desautel explained the process of a fee-to-trust transfer, explaining that it could take from two to five years to complete for the parcels the tribe owns in Pasco. He estimated the proposed gaming enterprise would employ a substantial number of workers, depending on the size of the gaming market in the region at that time.
Executive Director Francis Somday said that it’s possible that some economic development projects, such as a convenience store/fuel station, would start before casino construction, as parcels are move into trust status. He said the tribe likely would open retail space on the property for local businesses that would like to locate there.
Somday encouraged chamber members to consider providing support for the project as time goes along.
“I can commit to you that the tribes will be an excellent business and government partner,” he said.
Cawston encouraged chamber members to work with the tribes on all matters of mutual interest.
“We want to join with Pasco and other communities in the region,” he said. “Together, we can form a powerful partnership.”
He said the tribe plans to join the chamber and will provide updates. The tribe also plans to establish and staff a community outreach outlet in Pasco.
“There is a lot of opportunity for us to work together here,” he said. “I’m really excited about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.