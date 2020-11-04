OMAK – The Colville Confederated Tribes are still assessing exactly what to do with the Omak mill property, but some sort of redevelopment is planned, said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston.
Three mill buildings were leveled Sept. 8 in the Cold Springs Fire.
“We want to use that property,” said Cawston, who added that most equipment was sold before the fire.
The mill, built in 1921, ceased operations in January 2017. It manufactured softwood veneer and Douglas fir plywood during its final days. In April 2018, the tribe auctioned off mill equipment.
Cawston said the tribe has not yet received an estimate from its insurance company. Cleanup and environmental testing still must be done before the tribe can redevelop the property.
Possibilities include locating the new Indian Health Service clinic there, or developing some sort of renewable energy facility or cross-laminated lumber production, he said.
The tribe already was working on plans for the site before the fire hit and was working with University of Washington on collaborate research, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit followed by the fire.
“It’s a pretty big piece of property,” he said. “For now, we want to keep people out, make it safe and clean it up.”
Ground water and water quality will be checked, along with any other environmental threats, he said.
The site has a history of environmental problems, incurred prior to the tribe’s ownership, but most of those have been addressed.
Cawston said the tribe also needs to look at what to do with chip piles on the hill above the mill.
The dumping area for unneeded wood chips has ignited several times over the years and when fire starts, it often smolders for months. A July fire got into the chips and, buffeted by strong winds on Labor Day, ignited a blaze that swept southward, threatening the 12 Tribes Resort Casino and joining the Cold Springs Fire.
That blaze started the night before and was pushed southward across the reservation and, after jumping the Columbia River, continuing through Douglas County to Highway 2. The mill buildings were destroyed when the wind changed, pushing fire to the north and east and eventually across the Okanogan River.
For the bigger picture, Cawston said the tribe and others need to address forest health, catastrophic fires and climate change.
“There’s a lot of fuel left” even though the tribe has lost a lot of forest, he said.
Cawston said he talked with U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, about climate issues when Newhouse visited Omak on Oct. 26 and with state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz during her Sept. 14 visit.
“We need to do more of that” government-to-government interaction, he said. “So many homes and lives are threatened. We want to try to prevent more fires” and work with local and other officials.
“Cold Springs emphasized the need to work together. We’re all in this together,” he said, noting that fire prevention and preparedness are major concerns. “We need to help each other. There should be no jurisdictional boundaries” in a fire.
“It came right up to the City of Omak. We have to share resources,” Cawston said.
