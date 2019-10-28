BRIDGEPORT - The Colville Confederated Tribes have removed more than 1,400 hatchery fish from the Chief Joseph Hatchery ladder and distributed to tribal members.
In July, hatchery staff was busy with summer Chinook broodstock collection, caring for juveniles and preparing for spring Chinook spawning, said an update from the tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife. In the beginning of August, broodstock collection continued before shifting focus to spring Chinook spawning, which began Aug. 14.
Spring Chinook broodstock collected included 339 females, 318 males and eight jacks.
Integrated summer Chinook collected totaled 321 females, 245 males and 93 jacks.
Segregated summer Chinook collected included 281 females, 251 males and 31 jacks.
Another eight wild and two hatchery female adults were collected for broodstock at the fish weir site in the Okanogan
River.
That means a total of 1,404 hatchery adults and 41 hatchery jacks were removed from the ladder and distributed to tribal members.
Staff will continue to care for juveniles and prepare for summer Chinook spawning in October. Staff will also shock and pick the spring Chinook eggs in order to enumerate them and estimate eggs per female.
Despite forecasts for low numbers of adult salmon returning to the upper Columbia River, more than 23,000 summer Chinook and 49,000 sockeye were counted at Wells Dam, said the tribe. The selective harvest crew collected 893 hatchery and 519 wild adult Chinook for Chief Joseph Hatchery broodstock needs.
“We started fishing on July 8 and ended on Aug. 14, said Brian Dietz, fisheries biologist for the department. “We fished a total of 26 days and completed 113 sets with an average set duration of 22 minutes.
“Our goal was to collect all hatchery broodstock needed, then focus on the tribes’ allocation of hatchery Chinook and sockeye for distribution to the membership while freezing enough salmon for ceremonies and funerals,” said Dietz. “Based off of the sockeye run size for 2019, we targeted 2,000 sockeye, and we ended up harvesting 2,051.”
Fisheries staff set up a weir in the Okanogan River on Aug. 19, to collect the rest of the hatchery brood.
The tribe said hatchery employee of the month for July was Joe Frank and the August honoree was Zach Wilson-Arthur.
