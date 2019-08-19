NESPELEM – Chinook salmon have returned to the Columbia River above Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams.
The Colville Confederated Tribes released fish Aug. 9 at the new RV park at Lake Rufus Woods and Aug. 16 at the Keller boat launch.
Eighty years ago, Grand Coulee Dam cut off migratory salmon from thousands of miles of habitat and the indigenous people who live along the streams.
Before the two dams were built, salmon made up 70 percent of the Colvilles’ diet, said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston.
“Reintroduction of salmon will reconnect fish, people and lands together — that is, restoring the health of the river and all life that depends on it,” said a statement from the tribe. “It will also locate hydropower-related mitigation to the area most affected, as well as benefit downstream fisheries and the ecosystem as a whole. Tribes are undertaking this effort to right historic wrongs. It’s time to bring the salmon back for the benefit of all.”
The releases were considered “cultural releases,” according to the tribe. Information from the tribe did not say how young salmon will go downstream or how they will return once mature.
In 2014, Columbia River tribes held a “Future of Our Salmon” conference along with technical workshops looking at restoring salmon to historic locations. Soon after, a 15-tribe coalition developed a phased approach to fish passage; the Northwest Power and Conservation Council adopted a similar phased approach to salmon reintroduction.
Upper Columbia United Tribes has completed the first phase of the process and is under review by the Independent Scientific Advisory Board.
Phase I included habitat, fish stock and risk assessments, which looked at the genetic, disease, competition, predation risks and benefits of 40 stocks of fish across five species: Spring Chinook, summer/fall Chinook, steelhead, sockeye, and coho. Evaluation of passage facilities, technologies at existing dams, life cycle modeling, cost and financing considerations, and a final report also were examined.
Phase II involves interim passage facilities and experimental pilot releases of non-Endangered Species Act-listed salmon into blocked areas.
Goals include:
-Meeting cultural and ceremonial needs of the tribes by reconnecting salmon with their historic habitat and reconnecting people with the salmon.
-Contributing to knowledge about movement, survival and behavior of fish in the streams, reservoirs and dams that will answer key uncertainties or better inform the development of experimental designs for studies in later phases of reintroduction.
-Providing opportunity for salmon to spawn in the natural environment to generate offspring for downstream fisheries and future stock for additional reintroductions.
-Providing ecosystem benefits such as reintroduction of marine-derived nutrients for stream, riparian, forest and wildlife.
