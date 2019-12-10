NESPELEM - The Colville Confederated Tribes hosted a Dec. 3 remembrance for longtime tribal employee Gloria Atkins, who died in a Nov. 29 vehicle accident.
Atkins, 70, was alone in her vehicle when it went off Highway 155 between Coulee Dam and Elmer City, and overturned.
The memorial was in the auditorium of the Lucy F. Covington Government Center.
“I’ve known Gloria my entire life,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “To not have her here, among us, in all places and in all times is a huge loss for our community.”
Atkins was an active participant of the Wenatchi Advisory Board since its inception in 1999. She strongly and consistently advocated for the fishing and gathering rights, and for the federal government’s promise to establish a reservation for the Wenatchi people, said a tribal announcement.
She was a traditional food gatherer for the Nez Perce Longhouse and for her Wenatchi people. She always traveled back to her traditional homelands to gather traditional foods and to honor her ancestors during Memorial Day weekend.
Nearly 100 employees participated in the remembrance, sharing stories of her 45-plus years of service in the tribe’s education department.
“These stories highlighted Atkins’ friendly demeanor, passion, dedication, drive and now her legacy,” said the announcement. “Atkins served approximately 150 students per year as the tribes’ higher education director. She was credited to having touched the lives of all students.”
“She was the matriarch of the Colville tribes,” said Cawston. “She has helped so many.”
The tribe said the event was an important step in celebrating Atkins’ memory. Employees were encouraged to honor the employee who has asked little of her tribe but gave so much.
At the conclusion of the event, administration offered services for colleagues who were feeling overwhelmed. Grief counselors were available on site.
