NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes’ funding application for a new Omak clinic has reached the fiscal year 2020 joint venture final application list.
The evaluation process is expected to be done in February 2020. The four-part process is expected to wrap up next summer.
“The commitment from both the Indian Health Service’s Portland area office and our Washington congressional delegation in moving our application forward is much appreciated,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “The joint venture construction program is the only answer to addressing the historically low staffing ratios at Colville tribes and to meeting the needs of the HIS-eligible patients in the Omak area.”
Under the joint venture construction program, the tribe would construct the Omak clinic health facility using non-IHS funds. In exchange, IHS would agree to enter into a 20-year lease for the facility, and request annual appropriations for operation and maintenance of the facility during the lease period.
The tribe received support for the application from members of both political parties and both chambers of Congress. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, led the effort with a letter to the Indian Health Service. The letter was co-signed by Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash.; and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, Kim Schrier, D-8th District, and Denny Heck, D-10th District.
“The new health providers, specialized staff and technology that the facility would bring will benefit all of north central Washington by creating greater access to resources and an increased capacity to serve,” Cawston said.
