NESPELEM - Low numbers of wild kokanee in Lake Roosevelt have fisheries biologists about what’s happening in certain parts of the lake, so the Colville Confederated Tribes plan to study the fish.
For the next two years, groups of kokanee will be caught and tagged to study their movement patterns. Goal of the project is to protect and enhance wild kokanee salmon populations above Grand Coulee and Chief Joseph dams to try to support tribal subsistence and recreational sport fisheries, said an announcement from the tribe’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“The wild kokanee population that returns to the Sanpoil River to spawn has been on a steady decline since the early 2000s,” said Holly McLellan, fisheries biologist. “Wild kokanee are also recruiting from other potential spawning areas in Lake Roosevelt and upstream of Lake Roosevelt, and the fishery has exhibited a boom and bust cycle over the past 10 years.
“We hope our work will help biologists and managers understand what factors create this cycle so that we can make adjustments to help stabilize the population.”
Tribal biologists will work with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Spokane Tribe to develop strategies to enhance wild kokanee population in Lake Roosevelt.
Recently, 15 wild kokanee were implanted with acoustic transmitters that will allow biologists to track their seasonal movements. Colville fisheries staff will be able to track kokanee from Grand Coulee Dam upstream to Keenleyside Dam in Canada.
“The tags we implanted allow us to track where in the lake they travel by sending a signal to one of 100-plus receivers that are out in lake(s) Roosevelt and Rufus Woods so we can tell if they are in Lake Roosevelt or entrained at Grand Coulee Dam,” said Charles Joseph, fisheries biologist for the Colville tribe.
“The tags also have temperature and depth sensors, so we know where in the water column they are during each season, deep in summer versus shallow in winter. It could be helpful with locating their spawning grounds.”
A guide service was hired to assist with capturing efforts, while staff took samples and weighed and measured each fish.
Fisheries staff members said they want the public to know they used small, black, cylindrical acoustic tags. The tags are about one inch in length.
Anglers who capture tagged kokanee are asked to call Charles Joseph at 509-634-2103.
