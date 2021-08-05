NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes are suing the United States government over losses from the 2015 North Star and Tunk Block fires.
The suit was filed Aug. 4.
Damages related to the fires, which burned across more than 240,000 acres of land on the reservation in 2015, are sought. The tribe alleges the United States failed to maintain adequate forest health through measures such as prescribed burning, which led to fires of unprecedented size and intensity.
Both fires began in August 2015 and ultimately burned more than 590 square miles and 800,000,000 board feet of the tribe’s commercial timber over a two-month period. Lost timber represented approximately 20 percent of the commercial timber on the reservation and remains the largest loss of board feet of timber of any fire event on any Indian reservation in recorded history, according to the tribe.
Colville Business Council Chairman Andrew Joseph Jr. said that apart from the loss of timber, the fires caused long-term damage to cultural resources on the reservation.
“Tribal members hunt, fish and gather food and medicine throughout the Colville reservation,” Joseph said. “In many areas the fires burned so hot that they sterilized the soil and created a moonscape. It will take decades for our resources to completely recover in those areas.”
The United States owes a variety of fiduciary duties to the tribe under federal law. The lawsuit alleges the United States breached those duties, including duties to manage fuels adequately and maintain forest health on the reservation.
The tribe also alleges that the United States failed to provide adequate firefighting resources for the reservation by prioritizing off-reservation, non-trust property over the tribe’s trust forests.
Joseph said deficiencies in the United States’ preparation for and response to the North Star and Tunk Block fires in 2015 have not been addressed and the Colville tribes remains gravely concerned about ongoing and future wildfires on the reservation.
Two fires currently active on the Colville reservation – Chuweah Creek and Summit Trail - have destroyed multiple homes and burned across more than 60,000 acres.
“We hope this lawsuit will result in the Department of the Interior finally living up to its trust responsibilities to the Colville tribes,” Joseph said.
