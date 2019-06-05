OLYMPIA – The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved four proposals, including one to rename a popular hiking destination near Wenatchee, during its meeting May 30 at the Natural Resources Building.
The proposal to rename Squaw Saddle to Saddle Gap, and to name the rock feature as Saddle Rock, reflects local use and was supported by the Colville Confederated Tribes, said the announcement.
Also approved for final consideration were a fix for a geographical error in Grays Harbor County and naming of a creek in Kitsap County to honor a longtime public employee there.
The formerly unnamed rock formation atop “Saddle Gap” will be named “Saddle Rock.” The City of Wenatchee already refers to the feature as “Saddle Rock” by signs at an area trailhead, and it is a familiar feature to people in the area, said the board.
In Grays Harbor County, Traitors Inlet would become Trators Islet. Kitsap County’s LeCuyer Creek would honor Jim LeCuyer, a longtime Kitsap County Public Utility District employee. The creek currently is unnamed.
Names approved by the committee are forwarded to the Board of Natural Resources, acting as the Washington State Board on Geographic Names, for final decision. Names approved by the board are published in the Washington Administrative Code and forwarded to the United States Board on Geographic Names for federal consideration along with the state’s recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.