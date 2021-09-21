NESPELEM – The Colville Business Council wants the state Redistricting Commission to leave legislative and congressional district boundaries within the reservation alone.
The council recently adopted a resolution stating the tribal governing body’s official position.
The resolution states that the tribe does not want the Redistricting Commission to redraw the state legislative or congressional districts within the Colville Indian Reservation or modify them to affect the political representation of the tribe’s trust lands in Chelan County.
To the extent that the boundaries of any of the districts must be enlarged or diminished because of population shifts, the tribe has requested that the commission make any such changes in geographic areas outside of the reservation and in accordance with the resolution.
Enactment of the resolution was necessary to formalize the tribe’s position for the Redistricting Commission and to ensure that the position was not mischaracterized or confused by third parties or in the media, said council Chairman Andy Joseph Jr.
“The tribes work with elected officials in both parties to address needs related to the pandemic, wildfires, broadband connectivity, and other issues critical to our tribal communities,” Joseph said. “Being a constituent of multiple congressional and state representatives means that the Colville tribes is (in) a stronger position to advance these issues, while consolidating districts on reservation lands and having less representation would leave us with fewer champions to call upon.”
