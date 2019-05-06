VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Colville Confederated Tribes have won another round in the British Columbia court battle over Sinixt hunting rights.
In the reasons for judgment released Thursday morning, May 2, the Court of Appeal for British Columbia affirmed lower court rulings in the B.C. Supreme Court and Provincial Court holding that tribal member Rick Desautel, and by extension all Sinixt/Arrow Lakes people, have the right to hunt in their traditional territory in Canada.
“We are very pleased that the courts of British Columbia have again held that the (Sinixt) people are not ‘extinct’ in Canada and that Rick Desautel, as a (Sinixt) descendant, has the right to hunt in the traditional and historic territories of our people in British Columbia,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston.
The Sinixt or Lakes Tribe is one of 12 represented by the Colville Confederated Tribes.
For thousands of years the Sinixt occupied a sizable territory in what is now British Columbia, and moved back and forth across what they view as an artificial boundary between the United States and Canada, said tribal officials. When the border was established in 1846, Sinixt people on the U.S. side encountered increasing difficulties in exercising their rights north of the border, including passage of a law in 1896 that made it illegal to hunt in their Canadian territory.
Ultimately, many Sinixt were forced to settle south of the border, and were declared “extinct” in Canada in 1956, said tribal officials.
The Court of Appeal affirmed that rights of the Sinixt endure, despite displacement.
“Imposing a requirement that indigenous peoples may only hold aboriginal rights in Canada if they occupy the same geographical area in which their ancestors exercised those rights ignores the aboriginal perspective, the realities of colonization and does little towards achieving the ultimate goal of reconciliation,” said the court.
“In this case, such a requirement would extinguish Mr. Desautel’s right to hunt in the traditional territory of his ancestors even though the rights of his community were never voluntarily surrendered, abandoned or extinguished.”
Desautel today said he is “very gratified to see our indigenous traditions, spirituality and laws upheld once again, and I will continue my work to strengthen our relationships to the land and with the people of British Columbia.”
“Once again, the courts have resoundingly rejected the argument that aboriginal identity can be erased by the imposition of laws, government policy or an international border,” said Mark Underhill, lead counsel for Desautel. “This is an important victory for all indigenous peoples on both sides of the border.”
The next step in the legal process, if the government of British Columbia decides to take thematter further, is an application for leave (permission) to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, said Colville officials.
“If the government chooses to pursue a further appeal, we will step up to defend it, and will do whatever it takes to ensure that the rights of our ancestors are preserved for future generations,” said Cawston. “But we sincerely hope that the government will instead consider the long-overdue process of reconciliation with the (Sinixt), as the Canadian Constitution demands, rather than continuing to fight us in court.”
