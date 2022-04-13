SPOKANE – The Upper Columbia United Tribes secured more than $3 million in funding in the Washington State supplemental budget for salmon reintroduction in the upper Columbia River.
Money will go to three member tribes - Colville, Spokane and Coeur d’Alene - to invest in efforts to restore salmon, revitalize tribal culture and strengthen the region’s economy by implementing salmon reintroduction activities in the Spokane and Columbia rivers and their tributaries, said the tribal group.
Most funds will be provided through the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to the supplemental budget signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on March 31.
“The understanding that our old ones had when they put their pride aside and settled on our respective reservations was that we would always be who we always were,” said Hemene James, chairman of the Upper Columbia United Tribes and secretary-treasurer of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.
“At the center of that was the gift that the returning fish had always provided for us,” James said. “We, the nations of the upper Columbia River system, have never forgot that most basic idea.”
Salmon have been blocked from their historic habitat in the upper Columbia for up to 110 years because of development of five hydropower dams without fish passage facilities in the upper Columbia Basin. Since 2015, tribes in the upper Columbia have been leading an effort with state and federal partners to develop a phased approach to reintroduce anadromous fish to areas upstream of Chief Joseph, Grand Coulee and Spokane River dams.
The first several years of the 20-year implementation plan focus on fisheries research, developing local rearing facilities, and expanding fish transport capacity to support current and future reintroduction activities. Funds provided by the state will enable the tribes to purchase needed research and transport equipment for the second phase.
“The Upper Columbia Tribes and our partners are committed to leading this effort with sound science,” said Jarred-Michael Erickson, vice chairman of the Upper Columbia United Tribes and chairman of the Colville Business Council’s natural resource and fisheries committees.
“Our approach to Phase 2 studies will ensure that we obtain the scientific information necessary for future decisions about restoring salmon populations in the upper Columbia. The state’s generous investment is a big step in accomplishing that goal of reestablishing them and bringing them home,” he said.
