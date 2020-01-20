QUINCY – A 2013 Tonasket graduate who is now a state trooper got some help from passers-by during a physical struggle with a suspect at a traffic stop Jan. 17 on Highway 28 about 10 miles west of town.
Trooper Brayson Hires had stopped and performed a field sobriety test when the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Dean Walker, Spokane, allegedly began to resist arrest and struggled on the ground with Hires, said Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper John Bryant.
Hires was able to control the situation for the most part, but the pair wrestled on the ground as backup from the patrol, the Chelan and Grant County sheriff’s offices headed to the scene. Two passing motorists stopped to help until backup arrived.
Both Hires and Walker suffered minor injuries.
Walker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, failure to install an ignition interlock device and third-degree assault of an officer.
