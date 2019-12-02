MALOTT – Diesel fuel leaked into a ditch on Ophir Grade Monday evening, Nov. 25, after a tractor-trailer skidded on black ice.
FedEx driver Mark Gordley, 49, was southbound on Old Highway 97 when he apparently hit a patch of black ice “and was not able to keep it on the roadway,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The rig jackknifed on the southbound shoulder and the trailer punctured the passenger side fuel tank. About 50-80 gallons of diesel fuel leaked into the ditch.
The state Department of Ecology and Okanogan County Emergency Management were notified; DOE officials cleaned up the spilled.
Gordley, who was not injured, has been driving for FedEx for 23 years without ever having a collision and was just given an award for safe driving, Hawley said.
Firefighters from Malott and Okanogan responded. Randy’s Towing, Okanogan, removed the vehicle and towed it to Wenatchee.
(0) comments
