OKANOGAN – The case of an Omak man accused of threatening an Omak School District employee in February has been continued for two years.
Beau Brandon True, 36, was charged Feb. 13 with telephone harassment-threats to kill, second-degree criminal trespass and telephone harassment-prior conviction for crime of harassment.
According to court documents filed Dec. 1, the state and True agreed to a continuance without finding until Sept. 12, 2022.
On or about that date, a hearing will be scheduled for disposition. True give up his right to a speedy trial and waive his speedy trial rights for until the completion date, plus 90 days. He also gave up his right to trial by jury.
He did not admit guilt by entering the agreement.
He agreed to commit no criminal law violations, abide by all conditions of pre-trial release, notify the prosecutor’s office of any change of address and pay a $250 court administrative fee.
If he complies with all terms and conditions of the agreement, the charges will be dismissed.
Under the agreement, if it is alleged that he failed to comply with the agreement, a revocation hearing could be scheduled. If he is found to have violated the agreement, he agrees to submit to the charges and, after a judge reviews the case, could be found guilty.
Two charges stem from incidents in November 2019 and one from Feb. 11, 2020, according to court documents.
Three Omak Police Department reports accompanied the charging document as probable cause statements.
In the report from the Feb. 11 incident, the officer wrote that police secretary Tommye Robbins reported receiving a call from True that morning asking if the department and animal control officer were working together to harass him. She expressed concern that police would have dealings with True later in the day.
Animal control officer Gary Lewis was asked later if he’d had any dealings with True and said he hadn’t, but saw True walking his dogs earlier.
A few minutes later, Robbins said the Omak School District called and wanted to talk to the officer. Secretary Estelle McCormack reported receiving a call from True that morning accusing the district of harassing him, according to court records.
He allegedly told her to beware of “drive bys,” and that he lived near the district and would go there and shoot them. All schools in the district were placed on secure status.
The officer went to the administration office and met with McCormack, who allegedly showed him a file with notes from previous incidents with True. She said he’d used an anonymous telephone number, but she recognized his voice, the report said.
She allegedly told the officer she felt the threats were credible, based on past issues with True.
All police units in the area were alerted to look for True, and the officer went to True’s parents’ house, court records said. While he was there, Det. Brien Bowling radioed that he and a Washington State Patrol unit had taken True into custody.
In addition to two dogs, he had with him a cellphone, winter gloves, wireless headphones and a flashlight that was later determined to be an electronic shock-type device, the report said.
Sheriff’s Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez took True to the police department office and animal control picked up the two dogs.
True allegedly denied threatening to shoot people at the district office, but said he had called and accused them of harassing him and that he intended to take legal action.
He allegedly said he was trespassed from school property previously for letting his dogs walk off leash.
Reports for two previous incidents, in November 2019, were including with the charging document. True allegedly threatened the district office staff after being asked to remove his unleashed dogs from the track.
Both the district office and the maintenance office were locked down, a Nov. 12 report said.
