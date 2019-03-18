WASHINGTON, D.C. – The president has signed into law a package of public lands bills, including one to protect the Methow Headwaters area.
President Donald Trump signed the John J. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, formerly known as the Natural Resources Management Act.
U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, co-sponsored the bill, which permanently reauthorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which had expired Sept. 30, 2018.
“Every member of Washington’s congressional delegation had a hand in its successful passage, but we are especially thankful to Sen. Cantwell for her key leadership over several years to get this done,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.
Cantwell said the bipartisan package includes several other public lands measures important to Washington state:
-Methow Headwaters Protection Act. The act will permanently protect the Methow Valley watershed by removing more than 340,000 acres of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest land from potential mining development.
“The withdrawal is a tremendous outcome for our community and the valley’s future,” said Maggie Coon of Methow Headwaters Campaign.
“President Trump’s signature of this legislation will preserve the natural beauty of the Methow Valley for generations to come,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, who attended the signing ceremony. “This was a community-led effort on a priority for north central Washington and the region’s thriving recreational economy.
“I was proud to support this legislation to protect the natural wonder of the Methow Headwaters.”
-Wildfire Management Technology Advancement Act. The act is aimed at increasing safety for wildland firefighters and bringing federal firefighting agencies across the country into the 21st century through use of GPS and unmanned aircraft systems.
Also included are bills enhancing Yakima River Basin water, designation of 1.5 million acres of land between Seattle and Ellensburg as the Mountains to Sound Greenway, improvements to the National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System, designation of the Seattle Nordic Museum as the National Nordic Museum and designation of a majority of western Washington shoreline as a national heritage area.
In total, the legislative package contains more than 110 individual bills and represents the largest bipartisan package of public lands bills in more than 10 years, said Cantwell’s office. It has been endorsed by more than 200 organizations throughout the country, including groups supporting conservation and wildlife preservation, outdoor recreation, and sportsmen and anglers.
