MAZAMA - The final home of Methow Housing Trust’s first phase of construction in Mazama’s McKinney Ridge Neighborhood has sold.
The sale marks completion of the trust’s first phase of affordable home development. The nine homes include four in Mazama and five in Twisp as Canyon Street Neighborhood.
“Now, with a home that we can afford, in a place that we adore, we can completely open our hearts to love this place without fear of losing it,” said new homeowners Chris and Keri Moore.
Keri Moore is a health educator at Room One and Chris Moore works as an arborist. They moved to the Methow Valley in 2016 with hopes of making it home. They moved in just as the first real snow of the season started to fall in Mazama last week.
Phase 2 of construction in both neighborhoods is well underway, with eight more permanently affordable homes scheduled for completion and purchase in spring 2020, said trust officials. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis.
Methow Housing Trust opened its doors in 2018, and attributes the mission impact it has had to date to “the exceptional trust and support from early donors, the bold vision and energy of the board of directors and staff team, skilled and efficient contractors, and the leap of faith that the first nine homeowner families were willing to take,” said Danica Ready, executive director.
“The local business community and (trust) membership have really embraced the need and given generously. It goes without saying that we would absolutely not be where we are today without the kickstart of investment received from three incredibly generous donors in our first two years. Their contributions are truly the bricks and mortar of our success.”
One key donor made McKinney Ridge Neighborhood a reality.
Lee Whittaker, the visionary behind the development, said he and his late wife, Marilyn, “had a vision and it is a pleasure to see our McKinney Ridge co-housing community taking shape in partnership with the Methow Housing Trust. Both inside and out, these low-cost homes are a really nice fit. What a great group of new residents, with more to come in 2020.”
“Our first year was all about building a new organization, and year two has been about building homes and creating pathways for applicants to buy those homes,” said Ready. “Looking ahead, we are excited to bring the community land trust model of affordable homeownership to Winthrop.
“Additionally, we are investing significant time into developing key partnerships with community service providers and interest groups to ensure that all Methow Valley community members have equitable access to the portfolio of homes we are developing. We feel more informed and strategic in our outreach thanks to the partners that are connecting us with the people we serve.”
