WENATCHEE - NCW Libraries is seeking applications for an Okanogan County representative on the board of trustees.
Officials with the tax-supported library district say they are seeking applicants with a variety of skills sets, including but not limited to accounting and finance, information technology, construction and facility management, legal, child development, policy review and library science, and anyone with a passion for libraries and the role they play in society.
The seven-member board meets once a month in Wenatchee or by teleconference. The board is responsible for development of library policies and procedures, and acts as an advisory board to county commissioners on matters relating to the library.
Members serve for seven years. There is no financial compensation, aside from travel reimbursement.
More information is available from Tim Dillman, NCW Libraries executive assistant, at tdillman@ncwlibraries.org.
