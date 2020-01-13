OKANOGAN – Councilman Wayne Turner was re-elected mayor pro tem by the Okanogan City Council during its Jan. 7 meeting.
Lisa Bauer will continue as alternate mayor pro tem, the council decided.
In other business, the council:
-An executive (closed-door) session was held to discuss legal matters.
-Learned Marty West was named public works employee of the year for 2019.
-Decided to withhold final payment from DW Excavating Inc., Davenport, and request payment from the company for the difference of $79,932.45 plus liquidated damages.
-Approved an agreement with and $6,014.49 payment to Vision Municipal Solutions, Spokane, for 2020 software and technical support.
-Approved a two-year maintenance agreement with 1st Class Office Solutions, Spokane, for the city’s folder inserter. The amount is $920.55.
-Approved a draft labor contract proposal with Local No. 846-0 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO for Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022. Changes to the previous agreement address vacation time, wages, premium pay for some supervisors and Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association.
-Learned the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce’s banquet and award night will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
-Learned Mayor Jon Culp reappointed department heads Craig Attwood, clerk-treasurer; Shawn Davisson, director of public works, and Christopher Johnson, planner. He also named Councilwoman Denise Varner as representative to the Okanogan County Transportation Authority, and Turner to the Okanogan County Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
-Learned the city has received 12 applications for the building official position and 11 for public safety director (the position includes fire chief). The building official position was left empty by the death of Christian Johnson on Oct. 2, 2019. Fire Chief Jerod Gavin resigned at the end of October.
The council Personnel, Public Safety and Contracting Committee will rank the applicants according to qualifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.