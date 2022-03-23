OKANOGAN – Okanogan City Council authorized Mayor Jon Culp to designate Councilman Wayne Turner as the city’s main representative to the Okanogan Council of Governments.
Action came during the council’s March 15 meeting.
Public Works Director Shawn Davisson will continue as the secondary representative.
In other business, the council:
-Heard a presentation from Greg Gardinier of Gardinier Tech about a proposed audio-visual system for the council chambers.
-Learned the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce and Okanogan Pilots’ Association plan to host a fly-in Sept. 17 at Okanogan Legion Airport.
