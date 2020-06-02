TWISP – Masks are being made by eqpd, which usually makes reusable totes.
Anne Theisen and Jonathan Baker are making the masks for front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic. The company already has made several thousand masks, said Theisen.
“In the process of producing these masks, we realized we could create a more comfortable mask - one you could wear all day,” said Baker. “We have created prototypes, tested them and we are now ready to sell these masks - what we call The DailyMask.”
He said the company wants to serve its local community first. It is accepting bulk orders from regional and Washington businesses.
“We want to help our community stay healthy,” he said. “As more of us get back to work, we need to wear masks all day to protect each other. We know employers want to take care of their team members. Providing a reliable, reusable, and comfortable mask is part of how you do that right now. We want to help employers create safe workplaces for the greater benefit of our community.”
More information is on the company’s website, eqpdgear.com or by emailing info@eqpdgera.com.
