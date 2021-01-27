TWISP – The town is accepting bids until Feb. 17 for construction of a new civic building.
The project includes demolition of the exiting town hall, and construction of a new 8,500-square-foot, single-story, wood-framed, civic building and associated site improvements at 118 S. Glover St.
The new building will include town administrative departments, police department and emergency operations center.
“What makes the Twisp Civic Building particularly significant for us in Twisp and the greater Methow Valley is that our community will finally have a facility that can serve as an emergency operations center in the event of future emergencies,” said Mayor Soo Ing-Moody. “The new facility will provide meeting spaces and areas for coordination and communications capability between and among emergency responders in support of a valley-wide response without having to stage operations and logistics outside the area.”
She said the building will perform double duty, serving as town hall and police department during normal times.
“Having seen multiple federally declared disasters come through our area in recent years, we cannot overemphasize the importance of this facility to our community and our gratitude for all the people who have helped us get here.”
Bids will be opened and publicly read at 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Because of COVID 19 protocols, the public bid opening will be performed electronically.
The project is partially funded through the state community development block grant program with federal funds from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A virtual open house was Jan. 25 to discuss the project and other public works and capital projects planned in the town during 2021, said Clerk Randy Kilmer.
