TWISP – One person was injured April 23 when a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 20 about six miles east of town.
Christina Paul, 61, Twisp, was turning left off the highway after 10:36 a.m. when the truck attempted to pass, said the Washington State Patrol. Truck driver Matthew Scott, 27, Spirit Lake, Idaho, was cited for improper/unsafe passing.
The truck was hauling produce, said the patrol.
Paul was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, with possible head and back injuries, the patrol said. Scott was not injured.
The eastbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Twisp Police Department assisted at the scene.
