TWISP – An automotive technology program is being added to the offerings at TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.
Methow Valley School District recently received a grant to provide students with access to vocational and technical training programs. Students already have access to diesel mechanic and welding training, but expressed interest in automotive technology, too.
TwispWorks and the district now are working to deliver such a program, said TwispWorks.
“Our plan includes refurbishing a garage next to the (district’s) Independent Learning Center so that students can get hands-on experience while also participating in classroom instruction,” said TwispWorks.
The organization noted that most Methow Valley high school students relocate outside the valley after graduation. While many attend college, a some report the lack of living wage jobs in the Methow Valley as one reason they choose to move away.
Meanwhile, local businesses have reported to TwispWorks that a major challenge to their success is not having a pipeline of trained candidates for open positions.
MVSD and TwispWorks are Partnering to Deliver an Automotive Tech Program
The renovation budget is $138,000 and TwispWorks has secured a $103,500 grant, with the requirement that the remaining $34,500 be raised locally to demonstrate support for the new program.
“We’ve secured all but $20,000 and we’re now asking local automotive-related businesses to help close the funding gap as having youth trained in automotive repair and maintenance could lead to having a pipeline of prospective employees for living wage jobs,” said TwispWorks.
Donations are being sought. More information is at info@twispworks.org.
